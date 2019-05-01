Stenberg named Catholic Charities Bureau director

Robert Stenberg has been named director for Catholic Charities Bureau, Inc., of Superior. He succeeded Gary Valley, who retired after 21 years.
Stenberg is a native of Duluth and has a varied work history of sales, marketing, supervision, training, advertising, customer service and consulting. He has degrees in management and marketing from the College of St. Scholastica, an Associate’s Degree in Broadcasting from Brown College in Minneapolis, and is a certified John Maxwell speaker, coach and trainer.
“I believe Catholic Charities Bureau is the best kept secret in in the community. There is a difference from success and significance. Once you have tasted significance in your work, it is what you want to do. Catholic Charities Bureau does significance,” he said.
Catholic Charities Bureau has grown to include a collection of 140 programs in 87 communities. The work of Catholic Charities Bureau remains dedicated to creating an environment of human dignity based on mutual respect, understanding and trust for all people served in support of the social ministry for the Diocese of Superior.