United Steelworkers have ratified new labor contracts with Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., covering USW members at two Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Range taconite mines and a mine in Upper Michigan.
Ratification of new 47-month labor agreements was announced Friday by United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliffs.
The agreements cover about 2,000 USW workers at Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, and the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.
“We are pleased to reach new labor agreements that are fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees, their families and the company,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “With a strong and loyal workforce, we are confident that Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to be the benchmark in the iron and steel industry. We thank all the members of the USW and Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach these new agreements.”
The agreements are effective Oct. 1.
Chris Johnson, USW Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite Co., said members are relieved to have reached the new agreement.
“The majority was happy with it and it showed in the vote count,” Johnson said. “It will be nice to not have to worry about that anymore, so now we can concentrate on helping the company push for the (state) leases at Mesabi Metallics and save 750 jobs at Hibbing Taconite.”
Hibbing Taconite is running out of crude ore.
Cleveland-Cliffs has expressed interest in acquiring leases on state land that had been held by Mesabi Metallics near Nashwauk.
The leases were terminated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
An appeal by Mesabi Metallics on the termination is in court.