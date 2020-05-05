The domestic steel mill capability utilization rate fell to 51.1% for the weekend ending May 2, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute. That's down from 55.8% a week earlier.
Raw steel production for the week ending May 2 was 1,144,000 net tons, down 8.5% from 1,250,000 net tons produced the previous week.
Year-to-date raw domestic steel production was 29,655,000 net tons through May 2, down 11% from the 33,338,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2019.
Steel production in the United States has declined due to a slowing of the automobile, energy and construction sectors.