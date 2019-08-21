The Minnesota State Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a petition for environmental review conducted for PolyMet’s NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals project near Hoyt Lakes.
Two environmental groups sought review of a unanimous May 28 Court of Appeals decision that upheld the scope of the environmental review prepared for the project by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and rejected the groups’ request for the agency to prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.
“This action effectively closes out any remaining challenges to the state related to the environmental review and allows us to sharpen our focus on financing, building and operating Minnesota’s first copper-nickel-precious metals mine,” PolyMet President and CEO Jon Cherry said in a company news release.
Groups filing the petition were Twin Cities-based Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness. The Court of Appeals ruling covered three consolidated appeals filed in 2018.
The Final Environmental Impact Statement was published in November 2015 by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.