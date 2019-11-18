The Minneapolis Star Tribune is growing away from its former motto “Newspaper of the Twin Cities,” the publication said in an e-mail to subscribers last week.
“More than ever, we are striving to be the most in-depth, trusted news source for all of Minnesota, not just the Twin Cities metro,” Editor and Senior Vice President Rene Sanchez said in the digital message. “This fall, we’re taking our most ambitious step toward that goal by creating a four-person reporting team that’s based full time in Duluth and publishing its work in a beautifully designed, daily digital newsletter called ‘The North Report.’
Members of the Duluth bureau include Pam Louwagie, Katie Galioto, Alex Kormann and former Duluth News Tribune business reporter Brooks Johnson.
“We are determined to challenge the view that journalism faces inevitable decline outside of major cities. We want to be part of the solution for readers everywhere in Minnesota who deeply value being well-informed on the news,” wrote Sanchez.
The Star Tribune also has a regional team of four who report on outstate Minnesota including former Duluthian Jenna Ross, Adam Belz, John Reinan and Kelly Smith.
The move follows a lengthy period of consolidation in Minnesota, with numerous independent community newspapers being acquired by Forum Communications or Adams Publishing Group. Regionally, Forum acquisitions include the Duluth News Tribune, Duluth Budgeteer, Superior Telegram, Cloquet Pine Journal, Lake County Chronicle, Bemidji Pioneer and Brainerd Dispatch. Adams properties include the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Tribune, Grand Rapids Herald Review, Ashland Daily Press, Rice Lake Chronotype and Eau Claire Leader Telegram.