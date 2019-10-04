St. Scholastica to honor former president Bruce Stender

The College of St. Scholastica will host an event to rename one of its schools in honor of President Emeritus Dr. Bruce Stender and his family.
The college will celebrate the new name of the Stender School of Business and Technology at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Mitchell Auditorium on campus. After a program in the auditorium, guests are invited to a reception, a plaque unveiling and tours of newly renovated SSBT classrooms on the third floor of Tower Hall.
Dr. Stender is being honored for his service as St. Scholastica’s ninth president from 1974 to 1981. The College also recognizes Stender and his wife Kaye and Tom and Mimi Stender for their financial support.
The program will feature remarks from Dr. Rick Revoir, dean of the SSBT; St. Scholastica President Dr. Barbara McDonald; Labovitz Enterprises President and CEO Mark Labovitz; President and CEO of the Blandin Foundation Kathy Annette; Allete Chairman, President and CEO Al Hodnik; SSBT student Nick Anderson., and Bruce Stender.
Wednesday, Oct. 23 has been deemed Bruce W. Stender Day through local, state and federal proclamations.