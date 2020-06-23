St. Luke’s is updating its visitors’ policy so patients will once again be able to see loved ones or have loved ones accompany them to appointments.
While visitors will be allowed, restrictions will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company said in a Tuesday news release. People will be required to verify they are healthy, have not been asked to isolate or quarantine, and they must wear a mask.
“We take the health and safety of our patients, staff and community very seriously,” St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Van Deelen said. “With that said, we have been able to slightly ease restrictions on visitors because of changes with the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and make changes as necessary. However, we’re happy to be able to allow patients the comfort that comes from being with loved ones.”
Those under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit, unless otherwise specified.
- Inpatients may see one adult visitor per day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Surgical patients may have one adult visitor per day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Inpatients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are allowed one adult visitor per day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pediatric inpatients may see up to two parents/guardians at a time.
- Labor and delivery inpatients may have one support person. If the patient has a doula, the doula will also be allowed.
- Critically unstable inpatients are allowed up to two adult visitors per day.
- Inpatients at end-of-life: Immediate family (including kids under the age of 18 if supervised by an adult) and significant others may be allowed.
Clergy/spiritual leaders may visit inpatients, and St. Luke’s chaplains are also available to support patients and families.
Visitors to St. Luke’s Hospital must enter through the second floor Northland Medical Center skywalk. Free parking is available in the Hospital Ramp, 1010 E. 1st Street.
In the emergency department, adult patients may have one adult visitor. Pediatric patients may see two parents/guardians.
In the clinic, adult patients: are allowed one adult visitor per appointment. (Those under 18 are not allowed as visitors). Pediatric patients can have up to two parents or guardians per appointment.