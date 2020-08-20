St. Luke's celebrates expanded emergency department, cardiac cath labs

St. Luke’s unveiled its new emergency department, cath lab and cardiac space Thursday, all located just east of the main hospital building in Duluth.
Planned for two years and under construction for 17 months, the $37.5 million project triples the current amount of emergency treatment space.
“These rooms can take care of any patient,” said Dr. Nick VanDeelen, chief medical officer. “They will allow emergency docs to take care to the next level.”
The larger space is located in Building A, which includes an indoor garage large enough to accommodate six ambulances plus several squad cars. It triples the current space available at the original site. A new helicopter landing space is also part of the structure. A private elevator connects the landing area to the vastly expanded emergency department.
“In the late 1990s, it had eight spaces. Now we have 37,” said VanDeelen, who has more than 20 years of emergency physician experience. “It’s not just the size, but emergency medicine really has changed over time. I think this will offer patients a level of emergency care that’s not been here before.”
Emergency care personnel helped design the space. Beyond general patient rooms, it includes:
• Four trauma resuscitation bays for the care of critically ill patients.
• A four-bed behavioral health suite.
• A decontamination room designed to serve eight persons. Designed to help victims of chemical exposure, it offers 12 showers. The room replaces a tent facility that currently is available.
• Two rapid assessment rooms.
• One room dedicated for victims of sexual assault that offers special privacy and security features. It includes an interview room and a restroom so patients don’t have to leave the emergency department and mix with people in public spaces.
“To bring this all together has been a Herculean effort,” VanDeelen said.
During a tour of the facility, Vice President of Support Services Michael Boeselager noted the emergency department also includes two triage areas where staff can assess how much care the patient needs.
“Perhaps if you have minor symptoms, you can get the treatment you need, like at an urgent care, and leave,” he said. “It’s kind of an in-between space. If it’s determined you need further treatment, you can see the ER staff and get full treatment.”
Twenty-seven rooms are available for patients who stay. They offer sliding glass doors and curtains to provide enhanced privacy compared with existing emergency rooms. The rooms also can be divided to double capacity if a mass-casualty situation arises.
A bereavement room is also available to provide a private gathering space for family and others if a patient passes away.
“We made this a little more secluded and a little more private. It’s for cases when a family brings in a chaplain or a spiritual leader of some sort for a visit, and it provides a place for them to say goodbye to their loved one,” Boeselagersaid.
Imaging services are incorporated into the emergency area. Two CT scanners are available in the emergency room, where they will be shared with outpatients. Medical gasses also are plumbed into the wall in the event surgery is needed.
The new facility is a build-out of space that previously was constructed as a parking lot but always was intended for future medical use.
“It’s truly exciting to see this new space, but it’s even better to know that we will have an environment that is now equal to the excellent, talented staff and physicians providing care,” President and CEO Kevin Nokels said in a prepared statement. “It’s a project that’s been years in the making. We are thrilled to have it opening, and to serve our patients and their families with a care experience that is unparalleled in the region.”