St. Luke’s is one of only eight organizations in the country to be honored with a national award of excellence.
The Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey shows that St. Luke’s has proven its commitment to the safety of patients by sustaining performance within the top 5% nationally for quality and safety measures for each quarter during the reporting year for the award. This award reflects data from the calendar year 2020.
“Earning this honor shows what incredible work our dedicated staff is doing day in and day out to care for our patients,” St. Luke’s Co-President/CEO & CMO Nick Van Deelen, MD, said. “Receiving this recognition during a pandemic is especially incredible. It demonstrates that our patients always receive the highest quality of care at St. Luke’s.”
The award used data in 12 active and representative clinical measures to calculate the overall composite score. Measures included emergency department, outpatient services, pregnancy and related conditions, stroke, tobacco and venous thromboembolism.