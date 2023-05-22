St. Luke’s celebrates opening of Level II specialized care nursery.

St. Luke’s celebrated the opening of a new space for the tiniest new Northlanders. It hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony May 22 to celebrate the opening of the new $670,000 Level II specialized care nursery.
It allows St. Luke’s to care for infants born as early as 32 weeks of pregnancy. The nursery has five, family-centered patient rooms that allow parents to stay with their newborns. One of the rooms includes space for twins.
“This nursery will make a big difference for those who need it,” St. Luke’s Women’s & Children’s Services Director Lori Swanson said. “If there are any issues that need to be addressed during the first days of a child’s life, the nursery allows them to be met quickly and expertly.”
Other highlights of the Level II Specialized Care Nursery include:
- Individual temperature-controlled care stations for infants
- A procedure room
- Updated monitors, with a centralized station
- A quieter environment, which is better for premature babies and babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS)
The nursery was made possible by St. Luke’s Foundation and the individual donors and businesses.