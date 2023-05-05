St. Luke’s celebrates major expansion project

St. Luke’s celebrated the start of its Phase II Health Forward Initiative with a Thursday groundbreaking.
The multi-faceted project includes three major components, executives of the hospital said:
- A $58-million, 82,000 square-foot vertical expansion of St. Luke’s Building A, which is just east of the long-time hospital. It includes adding three stories for nearly 60 new private cardiac and intensive care unit hospital rooms.
- Transforming St. Luke’s Hospital current inpatient units into all-new finishes and all-private rooms.
- Rebuilding the Northland/Hospital Ramp, located just across First Street, which is past its useful life. With legislative and local support, a $14 million state-funded, city-owned parking ramp will take its place.
“We’re excited to celebrate this historic moment for St. Luke’s and the great things it means for our patients and staff,” said St. Luke’s Co-President/CEO and CMO Dr. Nick Van Deelen. “We’re proud to be making an investment in our community that’s being done with a thoughtful, economical and sustainable approach. We put a lot of planning into this so that we use our resources in the most responsible, impactful ways.”
The parking ramp portion of the project will expand on-campus parking, providing 323 spaces total when completed next spring.
The expansion to Building A allows St. Luke’s to offer the latest technology such as new monitors and important assistance for patients and staff such as lifts in every room, hospital executives said. Other features of the Building A project include going from 24 to 28 ICU beds, a more efficient layout with three nursing pods per floor and spaces that are designed by care teams.
Sustainable highlights of the project include:
- Adopting LEED principles throughout the design of Building A and Phase II
- Resized hot water loop (heating for Building A) infrastructure and expanding the system to accommodate the Phase II expansion
- Capitalizing on natural sunlight in the design of Phase II, and selecting windows that feature extremely energy efficient glass
Erdman is leading construction and design on the project. Construction for the parking ramp is expected to be finished in March 2024. The new inpatient units are expected to be complete by the end of 2024.