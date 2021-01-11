St. Louis County Relief Program to launch third round of COVID assistance

St. Louis County is preparing to launch a third round of COVID relief assistance for small businesses and eligible non-profits hurt by the pandemic. The application period is expected to begin in mid-January for Phase 3 of St. Louis County Small Business Relief Grants. This latest round of grants will use funds provided by the State of Minnesota and offers more flexibility than previous CARES-funded grants.
Businesses will be able to apply for up to $45,000, with funds able to be used for direct COVID-19 related expenses, such as PPE and cleaning supplies; as well as operating expenses including, rent, mortgage, utilities, real estate taxes and insurance; and even for payroll.
To be eligible, businesses and non-profits must be physically located in St. Louis County, have no current tax liens on record with the Secretary of State at the time of application, and must have been impacted by a Minnesota Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.