St. Louis County officials announced Monday they received nearly 900 applications, totaling $16 million in requests, for the Small Business Relief grants.
The county has $3.8 million in state funding to award.
"We knew the need was great and I’m happy the county can provide some assistance," said Matthew Johnson, St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Director. "We need businesses to recognize that most will receive only a portion of what they requested, and some may not end up receiving a grant at this time. We certainly can appreciate the difficult position they are in, but we have less than a quarter of the funding needed to satisfy all of these requests.
The SLC Planning and Community Development Department is currently processing the applications, removing the ineligible and ranking others according to demonstrated need and the nature and importance of services the business provides in its community.
Phase 3 Small Business Relief Grants will be awarded by March 15; funding notifications will begin sooner.