St. Louis County Public Works employees have rejected a contract offer from St. Louis County.
Members of Teamsters Local 320 voted Monday night to turn down what the county said was its final offer, Erik Skoog, Teamsters Local 320 president and lead negotiator said.
“We had a large turnout,” Skoog said. “The members were less than thrilled by the lack of movement by the employer on wages and safety.”
Teamsters Local 320 will now file an intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services, said Skoog.
A 10-day cooling off period will follow after which both sides could return to mediation, he said.
The two sides have for several months been attempting to reach agreement on a new three-year labor contract.
At issue are wages, a stipend for cold weather and safety gear, and a signing bonus.
The county is offering a three percent raise in each year of a three-year contract.
Local 320 members are seeking a four percent increase each year.
Roughly 165 St. Louis County Public Works employees are Teamsters Local 320 members.
Snowplow drivers, heavy equipment mechanics, building maintenance and custodial workers, parts employees, sign technicians and additional public works employees, are represented by Local 320.
The current labor contract expires Dec. 31.
Local 320 members went on strike in 2020 for five days when the two sides could not reach agreement on a new contract.
Skoog said members are prepared to strike again if necessary.