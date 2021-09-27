Following approval from the CDC for booster shots for eligible individuals who'd received the Pfizer vaccine, St. Louis County Public Health will offer boosters at vaccination clinics beginning Friday, October 1. Those eligible to receive a booster include:
Anyone age 65+, and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster,
People age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster,
People age 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster,
People age 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, educators and school staff, child care personnel and first responders) may receive a booster.
Boosters are given six months after the completion of the second dose for individuals 18+ who received the Pfizer vaccine. Boosters are not currently authorized for anyone who has received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Vaccination clinics offering booster doses will be posted on the St. Louis County website at stlouiscountymn.gov/vaccineregistration. Registration is strongly recommended as these clinics will have a limited capacity. Vaccine availability is not guaranteed for walk-in appointments.
Proof of earlier vaccination will be required to be presented at the clinics for those wishing to receive a booster dose. Approved documentation would be any one of the following items:
1) COVID-19 Vaccination record card.
2) Information visible on a phone or tablet through the Docket app. (To get started, download the free app by searching "Docket" on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Or, go to Docket to download the app.)
3) Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) records, accessible here. (Note these requests take about six weeks.)
4.) A vaccination record print out from your primary care provider.
Anyone coming to a clinic without one of the above will need to reschedule. Anyone having difficulty obtaining their vaccine record through the above options should contact vaccineregistration@stlouiscountymn.gov or call at 218-726-2623.