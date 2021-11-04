With extensive reviews complete and final authorizations given for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine as protection against COVID-19, St. Louis County Public Health is encouraging parents and guardians to check their healthcare provider's website for information and instructions on vaccine availability for children, or contact their pediatrician's office with questions. Other vaccine appointments can be found through the state's vaccine connector at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine.
St. Louis County Public Health will hold vaccine clinics for children and families beginning later this month - offering first doses on Saturdays, November 13 and 20; and second doses on December 4 and 11. On each of those dates, these clinics will be held at the First United Methodist (Coppertop) Church in Duluth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and at the Eveleth Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11 also will be offered at other St. Louis County Public Health clinics beginning the week of November 15. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to the clinic to sign a consent to be vaccinated form.
"It is such welcome news to at last have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for children ages 5-11," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division director. "The Pfizer vaccine has gone through thorough studies to assure that it’s safe and effective for kids.”
Vaccinating children provides them with the best protection against COVID-19, and will help curb community transmission. It also lessens the likelihood of disruptions to school and other activities due to quarantine. Fully vaccinated people who are exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms. As is the case with adults receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, children are considered fully vaccinated against the virus two weeks after receiving their second dose.