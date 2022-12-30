St. Louis County and Teamsters Local 320 reached a tentative three-year contract agreement for the approximately 170 county employees represented by the union, county officials announced Friday.
They said the proposal includes equipment operators, heavy equipment mechanics, bridge workers, sign technicians, storekeepers and other positions in the Public Works Department.
Full details of the deal will become available in the coming weeks once the union has had opportunity to discuss it with their membership and ratify the agreement, county officials said in a news release.
The contract marks agreements reached with the three largest bargaining units representing more than 1,200 county employees. Negotiations continue with remaining bargaining units.