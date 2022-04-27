St. Louis County honors community partners in the north for help with COVID response

The St. Louis County Board and St. Louis County Public Health honored more community partners for their assistance during the pandemic. This event celebrated those from the northern part of the county.
During Tuesday's County Board meeting, which was held in Hoyt Lakes, the county presented Public Health Partnership Awards to 33 organizations and individuals for helping in a variety of ways including providing space for COVID testing sites and vaccination clinics; assisting with outreach to ensure people had accurate information as well as access to vaccine and testing; providing essential services to people in need who had to isolate or quarantine; and offering resources and infection control consultation and other technical assistance.
Organizations honored during Tuesday's Board meeting in Hoyt Lakes include: Adventure Inn, Arrowhead Center, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA), Arrowhead Regional Development Commission - Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, City of Aurora, City of Eveleth, City of Gilbert, City of Hibbing, City of Meadowlands, City of Virginia, Coates Hotel, Curl Mesabi, East Range Police Department - City of Aurora and Hoyt Lakes Emergency Management, Ely Area Senior Center, Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, Ely Community Care Team, Ely Community Health Center, Hibbing Community College, Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Virginia, Jessie B. of Midwest Radio Communications, Koke's Motel, Northeast Service Cooperative, Scenic Rivers Health Services, St. Louis County Agricultural Fair Association, St. Louis County Public Works Department in Ely and Virginia, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, St. Louis County Schools - ISD 2142, Vermillion Community College, Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA), Duluth MakerSpace, and Paul Schonfeld.
The county held a similar recognition event at a Board meeting earlier this month for community partners from the southern part of the county. Photos from the recognition event can be found on the county's Facebook page at Facebook.com/StLouisCountyMN. Video of the Board meeting is available on the county's YouTube channel.