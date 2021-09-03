Due to favorable weather conditions, St. Louis County is lifting the restrictions announced earlier this week regarding cutting and logging operations on county-managed lands in the northern part of the county. The St. Louis County Land & Minerals Department has been consulting with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the United States Forest Service (USFS) in making this decision.
It is still recommended that fire suppression equipment - such as a fire extinguisher, water tank and pump, or backpack pump - be readily available on site at all times, and that an on site fire watch person monitor for one hour after operations shut down for the day. Current fire danger and burning restrictions can be found on the DNR website at: dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html
The Land and Minerals Department continues to monitor forest conditions in coordination with the DNR and USFS, and may implement the restrictions again if the risk of wildfire increases.