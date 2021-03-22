St. Louis County has completed distribution of $3.84 million in funds from the Minnesota Legislature to assist small businesses throughout the county. A total of 749 eligible businesses and non-profits received funding through the county's Phase 3 Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants.
In order to provide meaningful assistance to as many businesses as possible, Phase 3 grants were awarded based on funding priorities. Highest priority was given to businesses and non-profits that were forced to close to the public last November following Executive Order 20-99, and who did not receive a COVID-19 Business Relief Payment from the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) in January. The second priority level was for businesses that hadn't received the DOR Relief Payment and that are primarily owned by women, minorities or veterans. All other eligible businesses fell into the third priority tier.
The complete list of businesses receiving funds in Phase 3 is available online at stlouiscountymn.gov/cares.
"We are thankful to the state legislature for recognizing the hardships that our small businesses continue to face as the pandemic has evolved and various shutdowns have occurred," said County Board Chair Mike Jugovich. "We appreciate being able to pass these funds along to help keep these businesses afloat until better days are here."
In addition to the $3.8 million in state funds, the County has also distributed nearly $12 million in federal CARES Act funds. This includes $6.2 million distributed to small businesses in two phases last year; as well as $1.8 million to 12 public school districts and two charter schools within the county; $2.8 million in funding to community organizations; and $89,000 in individual assistance.