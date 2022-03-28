The St. Louis County Depot announced Monday it is preparing to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to potentially open up space for new tenants or change the space arrangements for existing tenants beginning in 2023.
The 130-year-old Depot is home to a variety of non-profit organizations with missions of promoting the arts, history and culture of this region. Existing tenants were notified in February of the coming RFP and were encouraged to apply, the Depot said in an official statement.
In 2019, in efforts to better invest in the Depot and stabilize operations, the St. Louis County Board created a director position and hired Mary Tennis for the role. Tennis has been working with tenant organizations, long-time partners and other stakeholders to create a vision narrative for the building. The condensed statement is, "To provide welcoming space and foster connections for distinctive educational and cultural activity."
When the RFP is released, non-profit arts and culture organizations are encouraged to apply for exhibit, performance, workshop and administrative space inside the Depot. The historic building features stages, train tracks, original 1892 architecture and rare chateauesque design.
There is also opportunity for commercial/retail organizations to submit proposals. Approximately 80,000 square feet of leased space will be available.
St. Louis County remains committed to a below market-rate rent, according to the statement, and hopes the affordable cost and prime location will elevate and enable engaging organizations to flourish in our region.
The RFP is expected to be released in late spring, followed by a four-to-eight-week selection process leading to lease agreements. Organizations should expect short-term leases for 2023 and 2024, as the building is slated to undergo significant upgrades over the course of the next five years which could potentially affect space.
"We had planned to announce the opportunity in the next month or so, closer to the release of the RFP," said Tennis in the statement. "But in just the few days since the Duluth Playhouse announced it is vacating its space at the Depot to consolidate programming, we have received so many inquiries from others interested in renting all or part of the space, we felt it important to make clear the direction and process we are following."
The full vision narrative can be found online at experiencethedepot.org or by request. Organizations interested in learning more about the RFP or to be notified when it is available, should email DepotRFP@stlouiscountymn.gov.