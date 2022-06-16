St. Louis County Continuum of Care achieves effective end to veteran homelessness

The St. Louis County Continuum of Care has achieved an effective end to veteran homelessness, meaning systems are now in place to rapidly serve any veteran experiencing homelessness. Shown L-R are: St. Louis County CoC Coordinator Courtney Cochran, Outreach Director for Sen. Amy Klobuchar Rachel Loeffler-Kemp, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Governor Tim Walz, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Mpls VA Health Care Associate Director Amy Archer, St. Louis County Board Chair Paul McDonald and MACV Senior Case Manager Paul Pederson.