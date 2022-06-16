St. Louis County Continuum of Care achieves effective end to veteran homelessness

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs have determined that the St. Louis County Continuum of Care (CoC) has effectively ended homelessness among Veterans.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing the St. Louis County CoC for its hard work and for building the appropriate partnerships to ensure that any Veteran experiencing homelessness in the region will quickly get the support they need to obtain permanent housing.
Achieving an effective end to homelessness for veterans does not mean there will never be another homeless veteran. Rather, it means that systems are now in place so efforts can focus largely on prevention, and that when homelessness does occur, the response is rapid, making homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.
“Minnesotans care deeply about our veterans, and that is especially evident today,” said Governor Tim Walz on Thursday. “This is a big step in the right direction, and we will continue working hard until no veteran in Minnesota ever experiences homelessness.”
A Continuum of Care (CoC) is a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals. The St. Louis County CoC is comprised of a broad coalition of stakeholders, including the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), County Veterans Service Officers, Coordinated Entry Priority List Managers, Minneapolis VA, emergency shelters and a number of private, public, and non-profit organizations.
“Today’s announcement demonstrates that ending Veteran Homelessness is achievable when there is a plan and strong partnerships,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke. “Together we can change lives and bring our Veterans ‘all the way home.’”
"Effectively ending homelessness in the county is a huge win for all involved," said Kevin Beichler, Northern Regional Director for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) "This achievement could not have happened without the commitment of landlords in the communities who stepped up to assist us with housing options. All of our partnerships in the local communities were critical to our success. Organizations like the United Way of NE MN, CHUM, Range Transitional, AEOA, and Salvation Army to name a few. Additionally, without the continuous commitment of other partners such as the Northland Foundation, Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation and Ordean Foundation this wouldn’t have been possible."
There are 10 CoCs in Minnesota, and the St. Louis County CoC is the eighth to achieve an effective end to veteran homelessness.
"I am particularly appreciative of our team's effort to ensure we can serve any veteran experiencing homelessness no matter where they are within the large geographic space that is St. Louis County," said County Board Chair Paul McDonald. "Likewise, I want to encourage our veterans to contact any of the four Veterans Service Offices in our county, as they are a here to serve you."
Any veteran - or anyone concerned about a veteran - can get connected to resources by calling 1-888-LinkVet (546-5838) or United Way 211, or by contacting the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office.