St. Louis County Commissioner Jewell will not seek fourth term

St. Louis County Commissioner Frank Jewell, who has represented the county’s First District since 2011, announced Thursday he plans to retire at the end of his current term and will not seek re-election this fall.
The first district covers the central portion of Duluth from the mall area to Park Point.
Some of Jewell's recent initiatives include advocating for the creation of the St. Louis County Production Incentive Program in partnership with the Upper Midwest Film Office. He’s also been an active member in the Heart of the Continent Partnership, which promotes the economic, cultural and natural health of the lakes, forests and communities on the Minnesota/Ontario border.
In an official statement released Thursday, Jewell noted his greatest accomplishment while on the County Board was to have helped resolve the problem of Minnesota School Trust Lands that were locked within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This involved lobbying local, state and federal officials and working with local stakeholders, former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr, The Conservation Fund, the Forest Service. As a result, the Forest Service now is in the process of buying and trading the last 83,000 acres of trust land in the BWCA.
Jewell was appointed by Governor Mark Dayton to the Minnesota Clean Water Council in 2011, and has served on this advisory group ever since, including as chair for the last four years.
Jewell first moved to Duluth in 1968 to attend college. He worked for St. Louis County on two occasions: From 1974-1979 when the county operated a crisis shelter, and from 1984-2000 in senior adult services and later as the violence prevention coordinator.
His first venture into elected office was with the Duluth City Council from 1987-1991. Though, aside from his work with St. Louis County, he is perhaps best known for helping found Men as Peacemakers in 1995. He served as co-chair of the non-profit for five years and as its executive director for 11 years. Additionally, Jewell was one of the founding board members of both Center City Housing and Duluth LISC.