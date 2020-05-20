The Duluth Airshow scheduled for July 18-19 at Duluth International Airport has been canceled due to extraordinary circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, promoters said Wednesday.In other tourism news, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border will remain closed to nonessential travel through June 21 at the earliest. That decision was made by mutual agreement, according to Canadian news outlets.And Isle Royale National Park is delaying its seasonal opening until further notice. The Ranger III, Voyageur II, Sea Hunter III, and Isle Royale Queen IV will not provide visitor ferry transportation this summer. Rock Harbor Lodge, including overnight lodging, dining, marina services, gift shops and stores, will also remain closed for the season. All facilities (docks, trails, visitor centers, campgrounds, shelters, outhouses, etc.) will remain closed and all overnight use is prohibited. No fuel is available. Any boaters fishing in park waters need to be self-sufficient, the National Park Service said in a news release.The Duluth Airshow has been postponed to June 26-27, 2021. It will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels and be presented by Essentia Health and AAR.Gatherings in the State of Minnesota are currently restricted to no more than 10 people with no indication from the state as to when large gatherings will once again be permitted, Duluth Airshow President Ryan Kern said in a prepared statement.“The Duluth Airshow routinely draws upwards of 50,000 spectators over the weekend from across the Midwest. The Airshow places a high priority on the safety of its performers and spectators and believes a gathering the size and scale of our event creates an unnecessary and unpredictable risk for the community in 2020,” he said.Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 show, or ticket holders can choose to receive a refund. Further information will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.Additional information regarding tickets as well as a list of frequently asked questions can be found at www.duluthairshow.com.The Duluth Airshow produces an economic impact of approximately $10 million.“While gathering in large crowds for an event like the Duluth Airshow poses a health risk to our community, we would still love for you to visit when it is safe to do so. Spread out and take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Duluth and the North Shore!” Kern said.“This is a difficult time for all, and we are so proud of the work happening throughout our community to ensure the safety and wellness of everyone. Although we are unable to gather this year as planned for another amazing airshow, the Duluth Airshow will be back in 2021 stronger than ever," said Special Events Coordinator Lindsay Kern said,
Sponsors cancel 2020 Duluth Airshow; border closing extended, Isle Royale shuts down
-
- Updated
