Spirit Mountain Task Force releases comprehensive report

After eight months, hundreds of hours and the involvement of dozens of people, the Spirit Mountain Task Force (SMTF) has released its comprehensive report, providing options and recommendations for the continued financial sustainability of the recreation area that was created in 1974.
In July 2020, Mayor Emily Larson created the Task Force, which is comprised of 16 members and five ex officio members, co-chaired by Duluth City Council Members, Arik Forsman and Janet Kennedy. In looking at all options, the task force focused on four areas of concern:
1. Business improvement strategies addressing pricing, scope of services, marketing, days and seasons of operation, etc.
2. Capital infrastructure right-sizing and renewal
3. Adjustments to tourism tax support
4. Strategic partnerships with nonprofits, units of government, resort management firms, and/or developers for sale, lease, contract operation, and/or redevelopment of all or portions of Spirit recreational facilities and operations.
To provide industry expertise as the Task Force conducted its research, the City of Duluth hired the SE Group, a consulting firm with worldwide experience and expertise in working with ski resorts and other outdoor projects.
Mayor Larson said she wasn’t surprised that more than 100 community members applied to be on the Task Force. These weren’t people who were all members of the Spirit Mountain Fan Club, she said, but residents who were frustrated with the seemingly annual “financial angst” over what they thought was still a community treasure that could be improved.
“This is a topic of intense interest for a lot of people,” said Larson. “As we roll out the Task Force recommendations … you can expect in the next several weeks that we would want to take action on something. And as we finish up this winter, we want to get ourselves prepped for the next winter.”
One aspect of the report Larson pointed to was the importance of Spirit Mountain as an asset that has benefited Duluth, especially in the past few years, citing the fact that for every $1 that has been invested in Spirit Mountain, it has a $18.75 return, generating an annual economic impact of $22.4 million current impact to the local economy. These numbers, said Larson, bear out that there is a path forward for Spirit Mountain.
“It’s time to get a really holistic handle on it,” she said.
CLICK HERE to read the full report.