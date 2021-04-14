Spirit Mountain reported revenues were up 17% compared to 2019-20 season, the ski hill’s interim executive director Ann Glumac presented at the Duluth City Council meeting Monday evening. Based on conservative expectations, an operating profit of nearly $65,500 is anticipated. Final numbers will likely be available in early June.
This year, the ski hill received $300,000 in emergency funding from the city of Duluth.
Spirit Mountain currently has no emergency fund. Glumac hoped to begin a cash reserve. She also projected banquet revenue will stay 50% below previous years, and food and beverage sales will keep falling.
Other changes in the budget and recreational offerings will develop the coming months, many based on recent recommendations of the Spirit Mountain task force.