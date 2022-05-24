South Pier Inn Hotel celebrates 20th anniversary by offering new community scholarship

The South Pier Inn Hotel on Park Point celebrates 20 years in business on Tuesday, May 24 by announcing a new hospitality and building trades scholarship fund.
The property that the hotel sits on had an old house, garage, dumped cement blocks and was overgrown with weeds. The site had been for sale for 20 years when the Sola family of Park Point purchased it in the late 1990s. Though the Solas had never been in the hospitality business, they decided to build a hotel.
The property has been awarded ‘Best Small Hotel in Minnesota' by the Minnesota Lodging Association and AAA’s Best of Housekeeping Award just last year, among other accolades.
As a small business, the South Pier Inn favors doing business with other small businesses, and is supplied by local companies such as Duluth Coffee Company, Johnson’s Bakery and Positively Third Street Bakery.
Dale and Betty Sola are establishing a scholarship fund, administered by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, for students seeking post-secondary education in hospitality or the building trades. The initial $20,000 scholarship fund will provide ongoing $2,500 scholarships to address workforce shortages in these fields.
“The extraordinary demand for a talented workforce in hospitality and the building trades, and the unlimited opportunities that these industries present, gave cause for us to develop this scholarship,” said Betty Sola, one of the hotel’s owners. “We are so grateful to our staff, our guests and the community who have allowed us to give back in this way.”
The South Pier Inn will be hosting an open house on Tues., May 24, from 3:45-6:30 p.m., to celebrate its milestone stone anniversary and officially announce the new scholarship fund.