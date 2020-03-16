Duluth City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, joining the likes of Grand Rapids and other cities that are asking non-emergency employees to work from home instead of being exposed to customers who might carry corona virus.
Douglas County and the City of Superior, meanwhile, each declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon. Douglas County will keep its buildings open to the public but County Board Chair Mark Liebaert asked residents to conduct business online when possible to prevent any potential spread of coronavirus. Superior municipal offices will be shuttered at the close of business Tuesday.
The status of Wisconsin trials held in the Douglas County Courthouse remains uncertain because they are fall under state jurisdiction.
“As of tomorrow, no city building will be open to the public,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said at a Monday morning news conference. “We will continue to conduct city business using technology and social distancing and other COVID19 safe strategies, including city council meetings.”
Her announcement precedes the discovery of Minnesota COVIS-19 invention north of St. Cloud. According to Dr. Nick VanDeelen, St. Luke’s chief medical officer, more than 70 tests have been given at the Duluth hospital. Of the 15 results that have been determined so far, all were negative, he said.
But caution should be taken when possible, said Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, who explained that firefighters will be taking “a slower, more methodical approach” when responding to 911 calls. Questions about the emergency will be asked before they enter a residence, he said. “We need to have our firefighters in this for the longer term,” not unavailable for work because they’re quarantined.
Services such as rental inspections might be rescheduled, he said, urging landlords to inform the department about any illnesses that might exist in their buildings.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken encouraged people to file reports and service requests online or by telephone if they aren’t emergencies. Such situations might include after-the-fact crimes where there is no suspect.
“For emergencies, we will have a full complement of staff and will be ready to report,” he said.
Superior Mayor Jim Payne said a great deal of uncertainty exists among public officials.
"Right now, we're just waiting. Every day could be different," he said.
Businesses that are planning events should consult Centers for Disease Control guidelines, said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County public health director. As of Friday, four conferences had been canceled (two in March and two in April) along with one sporting event.
So far, Congress has not addressed the plight of small businesses that may be suffering losses as customers stay at home or are laid off by their employers. But help may be on the way in the future, said U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber.
“First, we wanted to get through round 1 and round 2 of our response,” he said in an interview. “The situation is fluid right now and we want to monitor the national situation. Maybe our response (to small business) will be in round 3 or 4. We recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our economy.”
One existing program, however, can provide assistance. On March 12, President Trump announced the Small Business Administration can provide disaster assistance loans for small firms impacted by coronavirus. Click here for details. Click here for details.
Meanwhile, some residential customers will be getting a break from Minnesota Power Co. and Superior Water, Light & Power Co., both divisions of ALLETE Inc. The utility won’t disconnect services due to financial hardship, and Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule was voluntarily extended through May 31. Wisconsin’s winter disconnection moratorium for SWL&P residential customers has been also extended throughout the virus emergency.
For the safety of its workers and customers, all non-emergency customer site visits have been suspended for now. ALLETE said it will follow appropriate CDC guidelines when entering homes or businesses for emergency-related services only.