During its annual meeting held March 2, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners elected officers for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
The board elected Yvonne Solon to serve as president, succeeding Tony Sertich, who remains a board member along with Nancy Norr. This is Solon’s second appointment as president. Her first came in 1993, during a previous stint on the Duluth Seaway Port Authority board.
Other 2023 officer appointments included Patrick Boyle as vice president, Mike Jugovich as secretary, Tyrone Walker as treasurer and Rick Revoir as assistant treasurer. Together, this group oversees the Port Authority’s financial and organizational affairs.
The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is governed by a seven-member board – two commissioners appointed by the state’s governor, two by the St. Louis County board, and three by the Duluth City Council. Each is appointed to a six-year term, but terms have varied expiration dates. Commissioners meet monthly to set policy, approve contracts and determine budgets.