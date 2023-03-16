Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 11F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 11F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.