In light of the seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week, November 15-21, SOAR Career Solutions is partnering with Building Strong Communities, Duluth Adult Education, Duluth Workforce Development-CareerForce, Ironworkers Local Union 512 and the UI Operating Engineers Local 49 to offer a 16-week training to prepare 15 individuals for high-demand, living-wage employment on the Twin Ports Interstate Exchange Project and other area MNDOT projects. The training starts in January and goes through April, 2022.
Highway Heavy Training coursework will introduce participants to topics including: tools and materials of the building trades, blueprint reading, OSHA 10 certification and safety, trades-based math and green techniques and standards. An additional four weeks will be dedicated to hands-on experience with the Ironworkers Local Union 512 or UI Operating Engineers Local 49. Participants will engage with union representatives and employers throughout the training to gain knowledge about working in the field and information about current and future job openings in the local highway heavy construction projects. SOAR career specialists will assist participants with career planning, job search tools and application materials specific to the trades.
Training is geared towards individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and/or female and/or individuals experiencing barriers to employment. Eligible applicants need to live in St. Louis County and meet income requirements. Space is limited. Please contact Nicole Bloom, Career Specialist, at 218.722.3126 x2406 or by email at nbloom@soarcareers.org for more information and how to get started.
SOAR Career Solutions is a Duluth nonprofit whose mission is to inspire personal transformation through career development. SOAR provides both re-entry and employment services to help move people into sustainable employment and contribute to a prosperous community.