Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.