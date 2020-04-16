Small business payroll program out of money

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) hit its $349 billion limit on Thursday and is now out of money, national news outlets reported Thursday morning.
The forgivable loan program was designed to help employees receive paychecks by helping small companies fund their payroll expenses. To some extent, it was a moving target, with some rules changing along the way. At one point, Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin altered how the money can be spent - significantly changing a Congressional stipulation.
Lawmakers could allocate more money to the program, but Congress currently is not in session and not scheduled to meet until May 4 or beyond because the COVID-19 virus is surging in Washington D.C. In a conference call with National Federation of Independent Business members Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, said a significant obstacle stands between his party and Democrats.
"Last week, by unanimous consent, Sen. Mitch McConnell asked for another $250 billion in the PPP to keep small businesses open and their employees paid, and to keep them on their health insurance, etc. That was tied up by some folks, Sen. Schumer and others, who wanted additional monies in there. When you include carbon emissions from airplanes, and you put a performing arts center in Washington, that's when (the legislation) turns in a negative way."
Stauber said it's important for lawmakers to keep supplemental appropriation bills "clean."
"The $250 billion put forth by Sen. McConnell was specifically for the PPP program. There were no amendments on either side, and it was denied," Stauber said. "Small businesses are the engine of this economy," he added, and helping them should be the goal, not adding non-germane legislation.
Four thousand, six hundred lenders have worked with the Small Business Administration to process applications.
On a related topic, Stauber said people who are receiving unemployment checks that exceed their usual pay must go back to work if offered their job again. Even though they will make less money if they go back to work, they will lose their enhanced benefits if they don't.
"We want them back to work, not on unemployment," Stauber said.