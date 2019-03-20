Small Business Development Centers recognized Wednesday

Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) in Northeastern Minnesota have been highly successful, their executives said at an afternoon news conference in Duluth.
The centers assisted 821 area businesses – including 44 new ones – and created or saved 1,111 jobs, they said. Those statistics were released during a ceremony at the UMD Center for Economic Development (CED), the organization that leads SBDC efforts in the region.
The event was part of the third annual America’s SBDC Day and Gov. Tim Walz’s official proclamation of March 20 as Small Business Development Centers Day in Minnesota.
Other Northeastern Minnesota SBDC highlights for 2018 included:
- Of the 821 businesses assisted in the region, 425 were women-owned, 68 minority-owned and 50 veteran-owned;
- $16.2 million in capital was raised for business investment in the region;
- 7,766 hours of consulting hours were provided to these businesses by Northeastern Minnesota SBDC professionals.
“Many entrepreneurs start and expand their businesses across the Arrowhead region every month, creating and retaining excellent jobs,” CED Director Elaine Hansen said in a news release. “The Small Business Development Centers in Duluth, Grand Marais, Grand Rapids, International Falls and Virginia are pleased to provide expertise to assist them in numerous ways.”
Eleven business consultants in these SBDC communities provide expertise and tools related to market research, loan packaging, financial analysis, business expansion, feasibility analysis and advertising/sales. All SBDC and UMD CED services are provided at no charge.
“Entrepreneurs often have great ideas but understandably don’t always know the intricacies of financing, forecasting, marketing and so on,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “That’s why our area’s Small Business Development Centers are so valuable.
Those interested in starting businesses or receiving professional guidance can learn more at ced.d.umn.edu or by calling 218-726-7298. UMD CED is located on the second floor of the Duluth Technology Village, at 11 E. Superior St.