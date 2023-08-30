Sky Harbor Airport to receive $3.7 million upgrade

Two new structures will be constructed at Sky Harbor Airport on Minnesota Point in an effort to make Duluth a more inviting place for general aviation pilots and their passengers.
A new terminal building will be built at a cost of approximately $2.3 million and a maintenance terminal for $1.4 million, according to Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority, which manages Sky Harbor.
“The project will be a win for tourists and the Duluth economy,” Mayor Emily Larson said at a Wednesday news conference.
Plan promoters noted the project will make a key entrance to the city much more inviting. Ninety percent of funding will be provided by the federal government, with the city and state each contributing five percent.
Sky Harbor has received a number of improvements in recent years, including a runway realignment. In addition to the concrete runway, there also are two adjacent sea lanes in the harbor.
The facility supports about 13,000 landings/takeoffs annually. Pilots who utilize the airport tend to reside in the seven state region surrounding Sky Harbor, Werner said.