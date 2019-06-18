Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions announced Kevin Boerboom has accepted the position of CEO. He has worked at Sisu for seven years and has been Interim CEO since November 2017.
Boerboom is a proven leader with strong financial skills, great business insight and a remarkable ability to see what is going on in the market and sense opportunity, SISU said in a news release.
Sisu Board Chair Rick Breuer said Kevin is the right person for this position.
“The Board of Directors conducted an extensive search for the next CEO at Sisu and after reviewing credentials from a large field of candidates and interviewing a select group, we are convinced that Kevin is the right person to lead Sisu.“
Sisu Health IT Solutions offers IT services and solutions for the healthcare provider segment with a focus on community and rural healthcare organizations, including critical access hospitals.