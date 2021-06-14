Shred our red

Northeastern Minnesota trail systems drive economic development, tourism
Recreational trail development is on a roll in northeastern Minnesota.
“I see it at our campground,” Larry Folstad, city of Chisholm Public Works supervisor and president of the Northern Traxx ATV Club, said of the city’s Iron Trail Campground. “It’s full all the time.”
Almost 2,000 miles of still-growing all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) trails, 100-plus miles of freshly built mountain bike trails, and the nearly 135-mile-long multi-use Mesabi Trail, have transformed the region into a trails destination.
“Mountain biking, hiking, walking, other non-motorized and ATVs,” said Mark Phillips, Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) commissioner. “There’s a whole new world of trails out there.”
In a region historically known for its vast network of snowmobile trails, northeastern Minnesota has rapidly grown into a vast network of all-season, all-sport recreational trails.
Four major mountain biking venues, a huge variety of ATV/UTV trails, the state’s only off-highway vehicle recreation area, and the paved Mesabi Trail are providing residents and visitors with the getaway of choice.
“The mountain biking has gone crazy,” said Phillips. “If you move up to northeastern Minnesota and like mountain biking, you’re going to have a lot of
options.”
Since 2018, IRRR has invested more than $12.1 million in trail development across its 13,000 square-mile service area. That’s led to more than $30.7 million in trail projects. Adaptive trails, walking, hiking, all-terrain vehicle, bogwalks and mountain biking are among the types of trails supported by IRRR funding.
And trail promoters are capitalizing on that boom.
In May, a collaboration of nine entities launched RidetheRange.com, a website detailing mountain bike destinations across the region.
Cuyuna Adventure Town USA, the city of Cohasset, Tioga Recreation Area, Visit Grand Rapids, Iron Range Tourism, the city of Chisholm, Minnesota Discovery Center, Redhead and Giants Ridge Bike Park are partners in the mountain bike trail campaign.
“Mountain biking is big,” said Beth Pierce, Iron Range Tourism executive director. “And it will be even bigger. There’s also already a lot of ATV trails. Once we get all the ATV trail connections done, I think it’s going to explode.”
Several of the mountain bike parks and the 3,900-acre Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area in Gilbert are built on former minelands where red-colored natural ore was once mined.
Giants Ridge in May opened 10 miles of new primarily intermediate cross-country mountain bike trails. The resort in Biwabik already has eight gravity mountain bike trails, making it the largest lift-served mountain bike park in the Midwest.
The stunningly beautiful Redhead mountain bike park in Chisholm opened in 2020 with 15 trails. On June 26, a grand opening celebrates another 10 miles of trail. Redhead is built in and around a gigantic former iron ore mining pit.
Combined with 25 miles of trail at the Tioga Recreation Area in Cohasset and 20 miles at the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails in Crosby, mountain bikers can spend days riding different venues.
“We’ve really made the Range a destination-worthy area,” said Benji Neff, Giants Ridge mountain sports director. “It’s really neat how you can spend a day riding Tioga, a day riding Redhead, a day at Giants Ridge, and they all have a different riding flavor. It’s really put the Range on the map for mountain biking. Then, you combine Duluth and Cuyuna and you have much more than a three-day trip, but a week long trip.”
At Giants Ridge, about a quarter of mountain bikers are from the Iron Range, another fourth to a half are riders from Duluth, and the remainder come from out of the area, said Neff.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve gone from not having a whole lot of mountain biking to ‘holy cow!’ I think all the right things are kind of coming together at the same time.”
If you prefer asphalt, the Mesabi Trail is billed as a bicycle ride from the Mississippi River to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The 10-foot wide trail currently runs from LaPrairie east to near Embarrass. Sections from Embarrass to Tower and Soudan to Ely are being completed.
This summer, three separate Great River Energy Mesabi Trail Tours offering varying lengths of rides each day will be held on the trail July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.
ATV/UTV riding is gearing up as fast as mountain biking.
The majority of Minnesota’s 54 state and grant-in-aid all-terrain vehicle trails are in Northeastern Minnesota.
In September, ATV Minnesota hosts its annual Ride and Rally in Ely, Tower, and Babbitt. Hundreds of ATV enthusiasts from across the state and beyond are expected for the three-day event.
“It’s to showcase the sport as a family activity and to showcase all the money and support we’ve had from legislators and communities,” said Ron Potter, ATV Minnesota president. “We want to introduce people to the area and keep them coming back.”
As people over the last year sought to be outside, ATV/UTV popularity reached new highs, Folstad said.
“Right now, you can’t buy a side-by-side, an ATV, aluminum trailer or a new truck,” he said. “They’re all sold out. People want to get out and about and what it does is put more pressure on the system. That requires more (trail) maintenance, so what the industry needs is more support. The DNR (Department of Natural Resources) has been good in providing support.”
Support is also coming locally.
A St. Louis County Trails Task Force, spearheaded by Iron Range Tourism, has helped spur trail development. The task force meets monthly to discuss and address trail development, siting, funding, permitting and coordination.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to build trails, but they weren’t necessarily talking to each other about how to do it,” Pierce said. “It’s been really good to have the land managers at the table along with the clubs.”
Pierce credits IRRR for helping spur trail development. “I would say with the IRRR trails grant program and our mini-grant program, there’s a lot of activity. A lot of new clubs are being formed and a lot of new trails are being formed.”
For years, IRRR also supported snowmobile trail development with its program and staffing. But as the snowmobile trail system matured, IRRR exited the program, leaving trail development and maintenance to local clubs.
Even with the recent explosion of new mountain bike and ATV/UTV trails, Phillips says more is coming.
“I think our trails budget is going to be up $1 million from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022 because there’s so many requests,” he said. “At some point, it might get like snowmobiles where the trails are going to be built up and we won’t be in the trails business anymore. But I think it’s a worthwhile investment, plus we get leverage. If we spend $1 million on trails, we get two or three times that investment in money from other sources.”
Cooperation among trails groups is also increasing such as a Northern Traxx spur which runs through the Redhead mountain bike park to help connect ATV/UTV riders to a new trail being built to Hibbing, said Folstad. “I think in a few years we will be connected to central Minnesota and then to Grand Marais and that opens up opportunities to branch off. I think we’re doing pretty good.”