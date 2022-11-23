 

The Northland Small Business Development Center has issued a reminder that Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities!

The group asked shoppers to join the Northland SBDC , SBA, and other organizations across the country in supporting local small businesses by shopping at  one of them.


 SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), calls on Americans to “Shop Small” throughout this holiday season and on Small Business Saturday, which falls on November 26.

 