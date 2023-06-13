Sherman Associates sells Highland Chateau

The Highland Chateau apartments at 822 Baylis St. in Duluth Heights has been sold by Sherman Associates for $8 million, according to Minnesota property records.
Constructed in 1972 as a market rate apartment structure, Highland Chateau contains 60 units – 24 having one bedroom and 36 having two. It also offers a gym, community center and garages.
Encompass Real Estate Investment Services brokered the deal and will manage the property for an owner that prefers the remain anonymous. The buyer already owns 499 local residential units along with commercial properties.