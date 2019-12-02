ShelDon celebrates 30 years in downtown Duluth; open house Thursday

ShelDon, which has offered commercial print and copy services since 1990, is now working on a project it has never done before: printing invitations to its own 30th anniversary celebration.
The public is invited for tours and demonstrations from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the ShelDon offices at 124 E. Superior St.
“ShelDon has been part of the downtown Duluth business community for three decades, located in the same location that entire time, but it wasn’t always easy to be here,” ShelDon President Dean Baltes said in a Monday announcement. “A few years ago, this was the most infamous block in downtown, but after a lot of hard work by many, it’s now one of the most vibrant and we’re pleased to be in the center of it.”
ShelDon's next-door neighbors was The Last Place on Earth (LPOE), whose sales of synthetic "bath salts" drew criminal activity to the area. The company said it made people reluctant to visit ShelDon. LPOE was forced to close in 2013 and its former owner was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
“We owe our longevity to the many loyal customers who supported us through thick and thin, and to our talented staff who always come up with better ways of meeting their needs,” Baltes said in a news release. “We’ve expanded several times to now print just about anything you can imagine, and we’re looking forward to many more years of serving the people and businesses of this region.”
ShelDon began in 1990 as a large-document printer known mostly to architects, then grew to become a full-service commercial print and copy center offering one-color to four-color offset printing, digital color printing, graphic design, large-format graphics and an in-house bindery.