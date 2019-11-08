US Steel officials say due to a new operating structure and challenging market conditions, they have eliminated a number of non-union represented positions in the United States, which includes the facilities at Minntac and Keetac.
A spokesperson with the company says the new operating structure was announced on October 8, and leaders looked to find ways to efficiently execute the change.
The spokesperson says as part of the process, the positions were eliminated, but couldn’t confirm the number of positions eliminated. KBJR