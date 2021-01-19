Home care workers and clients with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota will speak today, Tuesday, January 19th, at 12:30 PM about the Tentative Agreement (TA) they reached with the State of Minnesota early Saturday morning, after more than 18 hours of bargaining, for their fourth union contract, including winning a $15.25 minimum wage for all home care workers in the second year of the two-year contract that covers over 20,000 Minnesota home care workers that would begin in July of 2021.
- Minimum wage increased from $13.25 to $14.40 in October 2021 and to $15.25 in July 2022, a 15% increase;
- More paid time off: accrual rate improved from 1 hour per 40 hours worked to 1 hour per 30 hours worked;
- Two new floating holidays paid at time-and-a-half each year, allowing home care workers to receive extra pay when their clients need care on religious holidays for the first time, and bringing the total time-and-a-half holidays in the union contract each year to 7;
- Added funding to provide trainings and $500 stipends for home care workers who complete a set of training courses to enhance the quality of care they provide to seniors and people with disabilities;
- A commitment to work together to research future options for further professionalization of the Minnesota home care workforce in the future, such as establishing a higher wage for long-time/experienced home care workers and providing better orientation to new home care workers.