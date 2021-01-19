Home care workers and clients with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota will speak today, Tuesday, January 19th, at 12:30 PM about the Tentative Agreement (TA) they reached with the State of Minnesota early Saturday morning, after more than 18 hours of bargaining, for their fourth union contract, including winning a $15.25 minimum wage for all home care workers in the second year of the two-year contract that covers over 20,000 Minnesota home care workers that would begin in July of 2021.

The Tentative Agreement now needs to be ratified by Union members. Then it will then go to the legislature for their approval and funding. The final step would be having it signed by Governor Walz and go into effect July 1st, 2021, with some of its economic provisions taking effect on October 1st.
 
The negotiations took place in the months preceding budget negotiations in order to ensure that legislators have the opportunity to review the terms of the proposed agreement and vote on whether to ratify it. The bargaining team — made up of home care workers, clients and family caregivers — negotiated with the state more than four months to reach this agreement.
 
The full details of the tentative agreement are currently being shared with members who will have a chance to vote on its approval in the coming weeks. Highlights include:
  • Minimum wage increased from $13.25 to $14.40 in October 2021 and to $15.25 in July 2022, a 15% increase;
  • More paid time off: accrual rate improved from 1 hour per 40 hours worked to 1 hour per 30 hours worked;
  • Two new floating holidays paid at time-and-a-half each year, allowing home care workers to receive extra pay when their clients need care on religious holidays for the first time, and bringing the total time-and-a-half holidays in the union contract each year to 7;
  • Added funding to provide trainings and $500 stipends for home care workers who complete a set of training courses to enhance the quality of care they provide to seniors and people with disabilities;
  • A commitment to work together to research future options for further professionalization of the Minnesota home care workforce in the future, such as establishing a higher wage for long-time/experienced home care workers and providing better orientation to new home care workers.