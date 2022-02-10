For the second time this week, the City of Duluth operations crews are repairing a water main break located at 200 Mt. Royal Shopping Circle. Crews responded to a water main break at this location on Tues., Feb. 8. The break that crews are now responding to is in a different location than the first break.
Water has been turned off and is affecting residents at Mt. Royal Pines III. The duration of the repair is unknown at this time.
Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible. The City would like to thank those who are affected for the patience during this time.