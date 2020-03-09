Construction crews working on Essentia Health’s $800 million Vision Northland project are set to welcome the second of three large tower cranes to the site on Monday, March 9.
The crane will be erected Monday — ahead of schedule — at Second Street, between Fourth and Fifth Avenues East. It is a 550-ton tower crane that will rise 404 feet above Superior Street and feature a swing 269-foot radius. It has the capacity to hoist more than 43,000 pounds.
The first crane went up Jan. 27, and the third is expected later this month or in early April. Not long after that, on April 6, the first shipment of structural steel will arrive.