Sea Grant Advisory Council member to deliver Capitol Hill briefing

Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, is part of a panel that will deliver a virtual Capitol Hill briefing noon–1 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
As members of Congress continue bipartisan negotiations on investment in infrastructure and ways to bolster the economy while the nation emerges from the global pandemic, DeLuca will share her insights on the value of the Duluth Seaway, a twin port with the harbor in Superior, Wisconsin. The seaway generates $1.4 billion in revenue annually and supports 7,881 jobs. By tonnage, it’s the largest port in the Great Lakes and is in the top 20 of U.S. ports.
The briefing is sponsored by the Sea Grant Association, a nonprofit organization that advocates for greater understanding, use and conservation of marine, coastal and Great Lakes resources. Other speakers include Beth Ginter, executive director of Chesapeake Conservation Landscaping Council, Silver Spring, Maryland; and Seth Rolbein, director of Cape Cod Fisheries Trust, Chatham, Massachusetts.
DeLuca is a member of the Wisconsin Sea Grant Advisory Council, a 13-member body that provides input and direction for the statewide program that promotes the sustainable use of the Great Lakes through research, education and outreach.
To register for the briefing, visit this link.