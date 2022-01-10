SBDC receives donation from National Bank of Commerce for regional entrepreneurs
From left: Mary Lundeen, SBDC consultant; Michael Colclough, SBDC director; Steve Burgess, president & CEO; Brad Roden, chief banking officer.
The Northland Small Business Development Center received a $5,000 check last week from the National Bank of Commerce to help its work with entrepreneurs in northern Minnesota. 
 