Saturn celebrates anniversary, names new officers

Saturn Systems Software Engineering celebrated 30 years in business on Aug. 15. Founder and Duluth native Keith Erickson started Saturn Systems in Duluth shortly after returning from his first job with a technology firm in California. Saturn has since grown to sixty-five employees and provides software development and quality assurance consulting services for companies across the United States.
Flounder retiring; new officers named
Coinciding with the Saturn Systems 30th Anniversary, company President Keith Erickson announced his retirement effective Sept. 4. He will remain a shareholder and an active member of the company board. Effective Sept. 1, replacing Keith as President will be the Vice President of Business Development, Scott Risdal. Mark Chmielewski will be taking over as the Vice President of Business Development. Lee Matson has been appointed as vice president of finance and Jon Anderson as vice president of operations.
Saturn Systems is an entirely U.S.-based software engineering consulting firm based in Duluth