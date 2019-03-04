Dr. Corwin Sateren and his team will join NorthLakes Community Clinic in April. Dr. Sateren has been practicing optometry since 1995 when he first purchased and opened Sateren Eye Care on Main Street in Ashland.
Optometry is a new service for NorthLakes Community Clinic. CEO Reba Rice said this is a continuation of NorthLakes commitment to expanding access of quality services to patients.
“Up until now, we have been unable to offer integrated optometry services to our patients. This addition allows us to expand access to patients who might not otherwise have access to primary eye care, eyewear and contact lenses. At NorthLakes, we believe everyone deserves access to care and are continuously looking for ways to expand access to services in the communities we serve,” she said.
Dr. Sateren received his BS in Business Administration from North Dakota State University in Fargo and went on to complete his Doctor of Optometry (OD) at Pacific University College of Optometry in Forest Grove, Ore. He has been actively practicing since 1990. He moved to Ashland in 1995 to open Sateren Eye Care.
“For over 20-years, I have had the privilege of helping patients in the Ashland area with their eye care needs,” he said. “By partnering with NorthLakes Community Clinic, I can
expand my reach to help more people in the area I call home. I look forward to being a part of the NorthLakes team and serving the Ashland area for many years to come.”
Dr. Sateren and his team will remain at 218 Main Street and operate under the name
NorthLakes Community Clinic – Ashland Optometry. In addition to eye care and eye wear, patients will also have access to additional NorthLakes resources such as the NorthLakes Sliding Fee Scale.
NorthLakes Community Clinic is a regional Community Health Center with clinic locations in Ashland, Balsam Lake, Birchwood, Hayward, Iron River, Lakewood, Minong, Oconto, Park Falls, Turtle Lake, Washburn and White Lake. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization managed by a patient majority board of directors. Services include medical, chiropractic, dental, behavioral health counseling including substance use disorder and recovery services, optometry, psychiatric services, pediatric speech and occupational therapy, physical therapy and prescriptions for patients.
NorthLakes Community Clinic provides care to individuals with Medicaid and Medicare, those without insurance and also those with private health insurance. It provides a sliding fee scale for patients who qualify.