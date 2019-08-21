Sammy’s Pizza in Duluth Lakeside changes ownership

Sammy’s Pizza announced that its Lakeside location in Duluth has been sold to Mike Acheson, owner of Sammy’s Pizza in Cloquet. He purchased the restaurant from his brother, Jim.
“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Mike said. “I’ve always had a special connection with the Lakeside community, having lived and worked there for many years – and I can’t wait to continue the legacy that my family helped build. I also can’t thank Jim enough – he’s done an excellent job over the past 41 years and has created a great foundation for a bright future in Lakeside.”
Mike first got his start in the pizza business at the Lakeside restaurant, working there for more than 17 years with his brother, Jim, and mother, Marguerite (Perrella) Acheson before eventually opening his own restaurant in Cloquet in 2000. Mike, along with his son, Michael, who has been a key part in the success of Sammy’s Cloquet over the past seven years, will be regularly present managing the daily operations at both locations moving forward.
Jim said he looks forward to having the opportunity to spend more time with family and friends, as well as managing the day-to-day operations at Sammy’s Pizza in Superior, which he also owns.
“The timing was right for me and my family – and I know Mike and my nephew, Michael, will do a great job.”
There are 15 Sammy’s Pizza locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. They are all owned and operated by family members of Sammy’s creators and Mike and Jim’s grandparents, Sam and Louise Perrella.