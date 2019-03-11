Sammy's opens pizzeria in Hermantown

Sammy’s Pizza has opened the doors of a new pizza restaurant at 4310 Menard Drive in Hermantown.
The location will be Sammy’s 15th – and will be owned and operated by the Perrella family, who also own Sammy’s Pizza restaurants in Downtown Duluth and in Duluth’s Woodland neighborhood.
Although new to their space, Sammy’s isn’t exactly new to the Hermantown area, having operated out of the BP gas station at 5106 Miller trunk Highway for more than 26 years. That BP station, however, was forced to close in 2017 when the building was sold.
“It’s hard to put into words how excited we are to be back in Hermantown,” Terry Perrella said in a news release. “It’s been a dream of ours for quite some time to open a full-service Sammy’s Pizza restaurant in this area, and we’re thrilled that the opportunity has finally arrived. We can’t wait to share our family traditions – and create many more – with the people in this community.”
During the first couple of weeks, the restaurant will be offering a limited menu for dine-in and take-out. The full menu and delivery will be introduced in the next few weeks.