Saltie's arrival opens 2021 shipping season

Federal Biscay, a 656-foot bulk carrier owned by Montréal-based Fednav, earned the 2021 First Ship distinction in the Port of Duluth, completing the season’s first full transit of the St. Lawrence Seaway.
By tradition, the first full transit marks the annual opening of the Duluth-Superior Harbor, although the interlake season began with the Soo Locks’ opening on March 24.
The ship is discharging approximately 21,000 metric tons of cement at the CRH Cement Duluth Terminal destined for use in infrastructure projects stretching from the Twin Ports to Edmonton, Alberta, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. The cargo hauler loaded in Canakkale, Turkey, before sailing the Mediterranean Sea, the Atlantic Ocean and the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System en route to Duluth.
Melwyn Dias, master of the Federal Biscay, was presented gifts from the Port Authority, Visit Duluth and Lake Superior Magazine.
“This is a great occasion and it’s just great to see so many smiling faces under those masks,” said Jayson Hron, director of communication and marketing for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.
“It takes all of us to keep this robust industry going,” added Mayor Emily Larson, one of several public officials who attended the April 20 event.
At the ceremony, Visit Duluth unveiled the winner of the 38th annual First Ship Contest. The Federal Biscaysailed under the Aerial Lift Bridge at 4:12 p.m. on Sunday. Amanda Eccles of North Mankato, Minn., came within eight minutes of the correct time, guessing 4:04 p.m. on April 18. She won the Grand Prize two-night Duluth Getaway. Eccles was among 4,500 who participated. Twenty-six guessed April 18 would be the day.